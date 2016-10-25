FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Technologies quarterly revenue rises 4.1 pct
October 25, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

United Technologies quarterly revenue rises 4.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp reported a 4.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in its Pratt & Whitney and aerospace systems divisions.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.48 billion in the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $1.36 billion a year earlier.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.74 per share from $1.61.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.76 per share.

Revenue rose to $14.35 billion from $13.79 billion.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

