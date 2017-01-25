FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 7 months ago

United Technologies posts Q4 profit on demand for aircraft engines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp, the maker of Otis Elevators and Carrier air conditioners, posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by better sales at its Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines unit.

The company's net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders was $1.02 billion, or $1.26 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The company's attributable loss from continuing operations was $256 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

United Technologies' net sales rose 2.5 percent to $14.66 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

