4 months ago
United Technologies quarterly profit rises 17.8 pct
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 4 months ago

United Technologies quarterly profit rises 17.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp, the maker of Otis Elevators, Pratt & Whitney engines and Carrier air conditioners, reported an 17.8 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher sales in all its four business units.

United Tech's net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.39 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.18 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.73 from $1.42.

The company's net sales rose 3.4 percent to $13.82 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

