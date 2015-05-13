FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's United Finance invites M&A bids from three lenders
May 13, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Oman's United Finance invites M&A bids from three lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Oman’s United Finance Co has invited National Bank of Oman, Bank Nizwa and Al Omaniya Financial Services to participate in a merger and acquisition bidding process, it said on Wednesday.

United Finance, which offers loans and leasing services as well as corporate deposits, did not give details of the process or provide a timeline.

The company said last month that it had received an offer from National Bank of Oman to buy the company. The offer appeared to challenge a proposed merger between United Finance and Bank Nizwa which was already under discussion.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia

