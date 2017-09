Jan 13 (Reuters) - Utenos Trikotazas AB :

* Announces registration of increased authorized capital

* Says following conversion of 19 convertible bonds into 4,503,000 ordinary shares its authorized capital is 2,755,870 euros ($3.26 million) and is divided into 9,503,000 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)