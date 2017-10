March 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) on Friday started implementing several new safety enhancements at U.S. power reactors based on the lessons learned from the accident at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant last March.

In a release, the agency said it authorized the NRC staff to issue immediately effective orders implementing the recommendations. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)