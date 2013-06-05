FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abengoa picks Mitsubishi turbines for Oregon power plant
June 5, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Abengoa picks Mitsubishi turbines for Oregon power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Spanish technology company Abengoa SA picked a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd unit to supply turbines for a 440-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant under construction for an Oregon utility.

The Mitsubishi Power Systems Americas Inc unit said on Tuesday that it would supply gas and steam turbines and a heat recovery steam generator for the Carty combined cycle plant for Portland General Electric Co near the utility’s 585-MW Boardman coal-fired plant.

PGE said in a release that the new power plant would cost $440 million to $455 million.

Scheduled for completion in summer 2016, the new gas plant will supply more than 300,000 PGE customers, Mitsubishi said in its release.

Mitsubishi said it would manufacture the gas turbine for Carty at its facility in Savannah, Georgia.

Abengoa said in a separate release that the project would take about 36 months to build and was worth about $364 million.

