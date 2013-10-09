FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AEP seeks bids for coal for its U.S. power plants
October 9, 2013 / 5:03 PM / 4 years ago

AEP seeks bids for coal for its U.S. power plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Co Inc said Wednesday it is seeking offers for the supply of low-sulfur coal to one or more of its generating stations.

AEP said in a release it is seeking proposals for up to 500,000 tons of coal, delivered by barge, beginning in January 2014 and ending in December 2014.

In addition, the company said it is seeking proposals for up to one million tons of coal, delivered by barge or rail, beginning in January 2015 and ending in December 2015.

AEP said it is also seeking proposals for up to 180,000 tons of coal, delivered by barge, beginning in January 2014 and ending in December 2015.

The company said proposals with alternative terms will be accepted at the company’s discretion.

AEP wants the proposals by Oct. 18.

AEP owns nearly 38,000 megawatts of generation in the United States and delivers power to more than 5.3 million customers in 11 states.

