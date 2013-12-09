FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AEP venture completes Texas CREZ power transmission lines
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

AEP venture completes Texas CREZ power transmission lines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. power company American Electric Power Co Inc said on Monday its Electric Transmission Texas venture energized the last of seven transmission line projects associated with the Competitive Renewable Energy Zones (CREZ) in west Texas.

The CREZ initiative involves nine transmission companies, including Electric Transmission Texas, constructing 2,400 miles of power lines to carry 18,500 megawatts of west Texas wind generation to major load centers in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). ERCOT operates the power grid for most of Texas.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.

All CREZ projects are scheduled for completion by the end of 2013, AEP said.

Electric Transmission Texas is a joint venture between AEP and Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co.

The venture energized the 345-kilovolt Edith Clarke to Cottonwood line, which cost about $175.4 million to build, on Dec. 4, AEP said in a release.

Overall, Electric Transmission Texas has invested about $1.5 billion in CREZ lines, AEP said, noting the venture energized the first of the seven CREZ lines in August.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.