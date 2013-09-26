FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AEP files with West Virginia for power transmission upgrade
September 26, 2013

AEP files with West Virginia for power transmission upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Co Inc said Thursday its Appalachian Power unit filed with West Virginia utility regulators to upgrade power transmission facilities in the Kanawha Valley in the western part of the state.

AEP said the filing covered the rebuilding of about 52 miles (83 km) of existing transmission lines and the installation of associated electrical components.

The company said it requested approval for substation upgrades in previous filings.

AEP estimated the cost for the entire project at $337 million. But said it will not cause a “noticeable impact” on rates because the project cost is spread among many states.

The company expects to begin construction in autumn and complete the work in 2017.

AEP said it will remove current transmission facilities and replace them with similar but sturdier facilities of the same voltage.

Appalachian Power serves about 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee.

