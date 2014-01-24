FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Virginia regulators OK Appalachian Power's upgrade plan
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 4 years ago

West Virginia regulators OK Appalachian Power's upgrade plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - West Virginia regulators approved Appalachian Power’s $173 million plan to upgrade transmission facilities in the Kanawha Valley to help ensure system reliability as several coal-fired power plants shut over the next several years.

Appalachian Power, a unit of U.S. power company American Electric Power Co Inc, said in a press release that it did not request a rate increase related to the project.

AEP said it plans to shut the 400-megawatt Kanawha River coal plant and the remaining units at the 580-MW Sporn plant, both in West Virginia, in 2015.

Those shutdowns, combined with other plant closures in the region, are changing the way power flows on the transmission grid, AEP said.

AEP said the last major reinforcement to this backbone electric grid was nearly 40 years ago. The company said that in most cases, the existing 138-kilovolt (kV) facilities that were built in the 1920s to 1940s will be replaced with larger 138-kV lines and taller and heavier structures.

AEP expects to complete construction of the project in 2017.

Appalachian Power serves 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.