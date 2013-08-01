FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alliant awards contract to upgrade Iowa Ottumwa coal power plant
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 12:25 PM / in 4 years

Alliant awards contract to upgrade Iowa Ottumwa coal power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Alliant Energy Corp’s Interstate Power and Light awarded a $110 million contract to replace equipment at its Ottumwa coal-fired power plant in Iowa to engineering firms Babcock & Wilcox Co and privately held Burns & McDonnell.

Babcock & Wilcox said in a statement the project includes replacement of the turbine rotor, boiler pressure parts and other parts at the 697-megawatt plant.

One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.

In 2012, Interstate Power and Light awarded Babcock & Wilcox and Burns & McDonnell a contract to engineer, procure and construct the plant`s environmental control systems.

Babcock & Wilcox said it will replace the turbine rotor and other equipment at the same time as the environmental upgrades.

Material delivery for the turbine rotor and other equipment is scheduled for July 2014, it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.