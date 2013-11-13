FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

Apex sells wind power to Western Farmers Electric of Oklahoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Privately held U.S. renewable power developer Apex Clean Energy agreed to sell 100 megawatts of wind power from its Balko wind farm in Oklahoma to Western Farmers Electric Cooperative.

Apex said in a statement Tuesday that with this agreement it has sold all of the wind power capacity from the 300 MW Balko project, which is expected to enter service in 2015.

In October, Apex said it agreed to sell 200 MW to U.S. power company American Electric Power Co Inc’s Public Service Co of Oklahoma unit.

Apex said the Balko wind farm, which is located in Beaver County on the Oklahoma Panhandle, will produce enough electricity to power over 110,000 homes. The company has said the development and construction of the Balko project will provide an estimated $430 million investment in the region.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
