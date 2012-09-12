FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazilian utilities extend drop as gov't pushes to cut rates
September 12, 2012

Brazilian utilities extend drop as gov't pushes to cut rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian electric utilities extended their drop on Wednesday amid a government push to slash energy bills.

An index of electric utilities fell 7 percent in early trading, its biggest drop since the 2008 financial crisis, following a fall of over 3 percent on Tuesday.

Brazil announced a major cut in electricity taxes on Tuesday that will lower energy costs for industries and consumers, the latest attempt by President Dilma Rousseff to re-energize her country’s once-booming economy.

