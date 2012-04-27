UPDATE 1-Calpine to add 550 MW in Texas as reserve shrinks

* First new Texas gas generation to advance in several years

* Calpine gas fleet benefits from coal-to-gas switching

By Eileen O‘Grady

HOUSTON, April 27 (Reuters) - Calpine Corp, the largest U.S. independent power generator, will add more than 500 megawatts in Texas by the summer of 2014 to help the power-hungry state avoid rolling outages, officials said on Friday.

Houston-based Calpine, which operates 7,200 MW in Texas, said recent action by state regulators and the grid operator to improve wholesale price signals when supplies run short led Calpine to decide to add new natural gas-fired turbines at two existing Houston-area power plants.

The company reported improved first-quarter performance on Friday compared to the previous year, thanks to increased generation from its natural gas fleet.

With gas prices the lowest in a decade, thanks to a supply glut, Calpine’s power plants produced a record 29 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in the first quarter, up 52 percent from the year-earlier period, as utilities could buy power from Calpine more economically than running their coal-fired plants, officials said.

“Despite unusually mild winter weather dampening overall market demand for power, the impact of coal-to-gas switching in the Texas, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets meaningfully increased demand for power production from our natural gas-fired units,” said Calpine Chief Executive Jack Fusco.

Calpine’s plants, that total 28,000 MW, produced as much power in the first quarter as they normally would in a summer season when power demand soars, officials said.

“We expect the secular shift toward greater utilization of combined-cycle gas technology and the tightening of supply/demand dynamics in key power markets to continue,” Fusco added, benefiting Calpine in the fall and winter when its plants have traditionally run fewer hours of the day.

In Texas, Calpine will add 260 MW of capacity at its Deer Park Energy Center and at the Channel Energy Center, both near Houston, said Thad Hill, Calpine’s chief operating officer. The expansion will cost about $550 per kilowatt and be operational by the summer of 2014.

Hill said Texas regulators have shown commitment to keep ERCOT as an “energy-only” market that pays generators only when they produce power by addressing “critical flaws” that dampened wholesale prices at times of high demand.

“After carefully observing the Texas regulators over the last year, we believe the issues have been substantially resolved,” Hill said on a call with analysts.

“Given this commitment to a functioning and healthy wholesale market, we’re embarking on an expansion at our Deer Park and Channel plants,” Hill said.

Power-plant development in Texas has stalled since 2009 when the last new gas-fired power plant went online, causing the region’s reserve forecast to drop below the 13.75 percent margin needed to avoid blackouts.

Electric demand continues to grow and stricter environmental rules may force older coal and gas units to shut.

A protracted heat wave last summer increased the regulators’ urgency to address market-design issues, such as raising power price caps during periods of scarcity and other measures, to encourage new investment in generation.

Forward power prices in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) have moved higher in response to market rule changes.

The changes have coaxed some owners to restart older, less-efficient gas plants in Texas, but Calpine is the first independent company to move forward with new generation.

Hill said Calpine would use turbines it already owns to expand the output at the Houston-area plants and will save money by utilizing existing infrastructure.

Calpine is also working to add 618 MW at the Garrison Energy Center in the mid-Atlantic region, officials said. It plans to bid the plant’s first phase, 309 MW, into that region’s 2015/16 power auction.

Overall, Calpine said it would invest about $550 million over the next three years to add 800 MW.