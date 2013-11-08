Carlyle's Cogentrix buys New Jersey Red Oak natgas power plant

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP’s Cogentrix Energy unit completed the acquisition of the 823-megawatt Red Oak natural gas-fired power plant in New Jersey from U.S. private equity firm Energy Capital Partners.

Carlyle did not disclose the financial terms of the Red Oak transaction but said in a statement Thursday that the total value of the 11 plants it has bought since late 2012 when it bought Cogentrix from U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc is more than $1.2 billion.

With Red Oak, Congentrix now owns almost 1,700 MW of generating capacity, including solar, natural gas and coal-fired units located in California, Colorado, Florida, Virginia and New Jersey, according to its website.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.

Carlyle said Red Oak operates under a long-term power purchase agreement. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)