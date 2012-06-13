CDWR to stop buying power from Nevada coal plant

* CDWR to divest of interest in Reid Gardner coal plant * California wants to reduce CO2 emissions * CDWR is the biggest power user in California June 13 (Reuters) - The California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) planned to stop buying power from a coal plant in Nevada next year as part of the state's plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions. CDWR released a plan this week to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent below 1990 levels within the next seven years and sets the stage for an 80 percent emissions reduction by 2050, the department said in a release. CDWR operates the 700-mile-long (1,126-km) State Water Project, which pumps water from Northern California rivers to the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, Southern California cities, and Central Valley farms. The pumping of that water has made CDWR the biggest user of power in California. CDWR estimates its total greenhouse gas emissions in 1990 were nearly 3.5 million metric tons, roughly equivalent to the emissions of 680,000 cars operating for a year. The department said its two-thirds interest in the 255-megawatt (MW) Unit 4 at the Reid Gardner coal-fired power plant in Nevada accounts for roughly 30 percent to 50 percent of its emissions. Emissions from Reid Gardner for power delivered to the CDWR have typically been over 1.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalents per year, the department said. California has warned global warming has huge implications for the state's water resources, in particular the Sierra snowpack that supplies most urban and agricultural water users. CDWR said global warming is shifting the precipitation mix in California in favor of more rainfall and less snow, and the Sierra snowpack is melting earlier in the spring, leading to reduced water availability later in the year when demand is high, among other things. Since 1979, CDWR has held a partial interest in Unit 4 and receives up to 235 MW of power from the unit, according to a report. The department told local media that Reid Gardner accounts for 10 percent to 15 percent of its energy supply. A unit of Nevada power company NV Energy Inc operates the four unit, 553-MW Reid Gardner plant in Moapa, Nevada, about 55 miles northeast of Las Vegas. CDWR said it would divest its stake in Reid Gardner and stop taking power from the plant in July 2013 and focus on procuring cleaner sources of generation and making its pumping system more efficient in the future, according to a report.