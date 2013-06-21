FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CMS picks GE wind turbines for Michigan wind farm
#Market News
June 21, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

CMS picks GE wind turbines for Michigan wind farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Michigan power company Consumers Energy agreed to buy 62 of General Electric Co’s 1.7-megawatt (MW) wind turbines for its Cross Winds wind farm in Tuscola County in east central Michigan.

Consumers, a unit of U.S. power company CMS Energy Inc said a release the 105.4-MW Cross Winds is scheduled for operation in late 2014.

Consumers said it awarded GE the contract as part of a competitive bid process that must still be approved by state, local and regional regulators and officials.

Consumers said it expects to start construction of Cross Winds later this year to qualify for the federal production tax credit. The project will create about 155 construction jobs, the company said.

Michigan’s 2008 energy law requires 10 percent of the electricity Consumers provides to its 1.8 million customers to come from renewable sources like wind, solar, biomass and hydro by 2015.

