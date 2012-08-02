FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Con Edison cuts voltage in parts of the Bronx, Manhattan
August 2, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Con Edison cuts voltage in parts of the Bronx, Manhattan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - New York power company Consolidated Edison said on Thursday it was reducing voltage by 5 percent in neighborhoods of the Bronx and Manhattan to make repairs to electrical equipment.

The areas affected by the reduction in voltage include the communities of Riverdale, Marble Hill, Kingsbridge and Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx; and Inwood and Washington Heights in Manhattan, the company said in a statement.

Repairs were being made on equipment serving those areas, and at this time customers were not asked to take any special measures, the company said.

