Dominion building power plants to meet Virginia growth

* Dominion to spend $4 bln on generation from 2012-2016

* Virginia power demand growth much faster than nation

* Retiring old coal and converting to gas and biomass

By Scott DiSavino

April 26 (Reuters) - Virginia power company Dominion planned to invest over $4 billion from 2012 to 2016 to build its generating fleet primarily to meet fast-growing demand for electricity in its Virginia service area.

“There is an explosion in data center and other growth in Northern Virginia that is adding to our power demand. We are growing at 1.9 percent a year, which is the second highest growth rate within the PJM region,” Dominion spokesman Jim Norvelle said Thursday.

That is much faster than the projected electric demand growth for the nation as a whole of just 0.8 percent per year from 2010 to 2035, according to federal energy data.

By 2022, PJM, the regional grid operator, said Virginia will need about 4,000 megawatts more power to meet the peak demand than today.

PJM operates the biggest power grid in the United States, serving more than 60 million people in all or parts of 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and the District of Columbia.

In Virginia, the 585-MW Virginia City Hybrid Energy is more than 98 percent complete and on schedule for operation in the middle of 2012. The $1.8 billion Virginia City is capable of burning coal, coal waste and up to 20 percent biomass.

In addition, Dominion recently started construction of the 1,329-MW natural gas-fired Warren County plant in Virginia. The $1.1 billion combined cycle plant will have three combustion turbines and one steam turbine and was scheduled for commercial operation in late 2014.

The company said in a release Thursday it plans to file later this year with Virginia regulators to build another 1,300-MW combined cycle, natural gas plant similar to Warren County in Brunswick County.

Dominion also planned to convert three 63-MW peaker coal-fired power plants at Altavista, Hopewell and Southampton into 51-MW baseload biomass units by the end of next year. The total cost of the conversions was estimated at about $165 million, Norvelle said.

He said the company would get more power out of the biomass plants than the coal units because the biomass plants would be baseload units that run around the clock. The coal units were peakers that only ran during peak demand hours.

Dominion said it was also looking to convert some Virginia coal units to burn natural gas, including the two units at the 227-MW Bremo plant in 2014 and the 164-MW Unit 2 at Yorktown in 2015 or 2016.

COAL PLANT CLOSURES

Dominion has plans to shut several coal plants in Virginia, Massachusetts and Indiana over the next few years as weak natural gas prices have depressed power prices making it uneconomic for the company to invest in new emissions control equipment at the smaller, older coal plants needed to meet increasingly more stringent federal environmental rules.

Dominion shut the coal-fired 80-MW Unit 1 and 78-MW Unit 2 at the Salem Harbor plant in Massachusetts at the end of 2011 and the 515-MW State Line coal plant in Indiana in mid March.

The company plans to shut the coal-fired 150-MW Unit 3 and the oil-fired 437-MW Unit 4 at Salem Harbor by mid 2014.

Dominion said it was negotiating to sell Salem Harbor to privately held New Jersey energy company Footprint Power. Local media reports said Footprint applied with the New England power grid operator to use the site for a natural gas-fired power plant starting in 2016.

In Virginia, Dominion is also closing the 156-MW Chesapeake 3 and the 162-MW Yorktown 1 coal units by 2016.

The fuel mix for the electricity Dominion sold in Virginia in 2011 was 26 percent coal, 28 percent nuclear, 12 percent natural gas, 33 percent purchased power and 1 percent other.

With all the changes to Dominion’s fleet over the next several years, the company projected its fuel mix in 2017 would be 29 percent nuclear, 32 percent coal, 23 percent natural gas, 10 percent power purchases and the rest other.

Norvelle said the biggest impact of the new natural gas plants would be to offset the company’s power purchases.

He said Virginia imports more electricity than any state other than California, and Dominion’s power plant-building program was part of a state plan to become more energy independent.

MORE NUCLEAR, WIND?

Over the long term, Dominion is considering another reactor for its North Anna nuclear plant. The company hopes to receive a license to build a 1,700-MW Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Advanced Pressurized Water Reactor (APWR) from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in the 2014-2015 timeframe, Norvelle said.

He noted the company has not yet decided to build a new reactor but expects to make a decision sometime after getting the NRC license. If Dominion decides to build a new reactor it could enter service in the 2022 timeframe, Norvelle said.