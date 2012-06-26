FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storm leaves 63,000 Dominion customers out in Virginia
June 26, 2012 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

Storm leaves 63,000 Dominion customers out in Virginia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Virginia power company Dominion Resources Inc said more than 63,000 homes and businesses mostly in the Richmond area were still without power Tuesday morning following a powerful storm Monday.

That storm knocked down trees and branches leaving about 192,000 total customers without service.

Dominion said it had more than 1,700 line and support personnel working to restore power.

The company said it should know by about noon Tuesday how long it will take to restore power to all customers.

