Dominion Virginia City coal plant enters service

July 12 (Reuters) - Virginia power company Dominion Resources Inc’s 585-megawatt Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center coal and biomass-fired power plant in southwestern Virginia entered commercial service earlier this week.

The company said in a release on Wednesday that the $1.8 billion project had been built within its budget and on schedule after four years of construction.

Virginia City is one of only a few dozen coal-fired power plants to enter service or be under construction in the United States over the past few years due primarily to stricter environmental rules and weak natural gas prices.

U.S. power companies have already announced plans to shut more than 30,000 MW of coal-fired generation over the next few years as cheap natural gas costs have reduced power prices. That has made it uneconomical for generators to invest in the environmental upgrades needed to keep their older coal units compliant with the new regulations.

Virginia City is a circulating fluidized bed project that uses coal, waste coal and biomass - waste wood - to generate enough power for more than 146,000 homes at peak demand.

Dominion said Virginia City would help diversify its generation mix to help keep power rates steady.

Power prices in Virginia average about 8.7 cents per kilowatt hour, which is below the national average of 9.8 cents, according to federal energy data.

Dominion said the project had employed nearly 2,400 construction workers at its peak and that it would employ 84 to operate the plant.

The company said the energy center would pay more than $6 million per year in local taxes to St. Paul and Wise County over the next decade and, according to a study, would generate more than $250 million a year in economic activity for southwestern Virginia now that it is on line.

PJM, the power grid operator serving more than 60 million people in all or parts of 13 states including Virginia and the District of Columbia, has projected that Dominion would need 4,000 MW of additional electricity by 2022 to meet the peak demand from its customers.