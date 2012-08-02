Duke Energy delays Crystal River decision, Edwardsport startup

HOUSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The future of Duke Energy’s idle Crystal River nuclear plant may not be determined until next year, Duke Chief Executive Jim Rogers said on Thursday.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke Energy became the largest electric utility and second-largest nuclear operator in the nation last month when Duke acquired Raleigh, North Carolina-based Progress Energy in an $18 billion merger.

The nearly three-year shutdown of Crystal River and issues at other Progress-owned nuclear units played a role in the surprise ouster of Bill Johnson, the Progress executive who had been slated to lead the merged company.

Rogers, who was named CEO instead, told analysts during the company’s quarterly earnings call that the company is negotiating with state regulators in North Carolina over Johnson’s controversial exit.

Rogers said that he is not prepared to decide the future of Crystal River by year end as Progress officials had agreed to do in a settlement agreement with Florida utility regulators early this year.

However, he said Crystal River “is a high priority for Duke and the customers we serve.”

The plant has been shut since 2009 due to serious cracks found in the containment building walls.

Rogers said preliminary results from the independent review launched by worried Duke board members shows that the Progress plan to remove and replace large concrete wall sections at Crystal River “appears technically feasible, but issues remain and engineering and risk assessment continue.”

He said a cost estimate of the repair option made in 2011 of $900 million to $1.3 billion is “trending higher.”

Officials would not be more specific.

Rogers also said that testing needed at its 618-megawatt Edwardsport integrated coal-gasification combined cycle plant in Indiana will delay commercial operation of the plant into 2013, from September.