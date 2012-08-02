UPDATE 1-Duke Energy delays Crystal River decision, Edwardsport startup

* Cost to repair Crystal River unit "trending higher" * Stalled nuclear insurance claim talks move to mediation * Edwardsport completion delayed until early 20132 HOUSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The future of Duke Energy's idle Crystal River nuclear plant may not be determined until next year, Duke Chief Executive Jim Rogers said on Thursday. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke Energy became the largest electric utility and second-largest nuclear operator in the nation last month when Duke acquired Raleigh, North Carolina-based Progress Energy in an $18 billion merger. The nearly three-year shutdown of the 838-megawatt Crystal River reactor played a role in the surprise ouster of Bill Johnson, the Progress executive who had been slated to lead the merged company. Rogers, who was named CEO instead, told analysts during a quarterly earnings call that the company is negotiating with state regulators in North Carolina over Johnson's controversial exit. Rogers declined to set a date to decide on whether to repair or retire repair Crystal River as Johnson and Progress had agreed to do in a settlement with Florida utility regulators earlier this year. Under that pact, Duke's Florida utility would be able to pass along to customers the cost to replace Crystal River's output through 2016 if repair work on the plant began before the end of 2012. If repairs begin later, the utility agreed to refund replacement power costs up to $40 million in 2015 and $60 million in 2016. If the Crystal River reactor is retired, also an expensive option, the utility will be able to recover its remaining investment in the plant. Any insurance proceeds would be applied to replacement power costs first. "Although we recognize the importance of making a repair-or-retire decision by the end of 2012 under the Florida settlement agreement, we are not prepared at this time to set a date certain by which such decisions will be made," Rogers said, citing numerous other factors that must be weighed, including the ability to recover some repair costs from an industry-sponsored insurance fund. The reactor has been shut since 2009 due to serious cracks found in the containment building walls. Progress had said the unit might return to service in 2014 if repaired. Rogers said preliminary results from the independent review launched by worried Duke board members shows that the Progress plan to remove and replace large concrete wall sections at Crystal River "appears to be technically feasible, but issues remain that need to be resolved as the engineering and risk assessment continues." He said a cost estimate of the repair option made in 2011 of $900 million to $1.3 billion is "trending higher." Officials would not be more specific. Rogers said the Crystal River claim is the largest ever received by the Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited (NEIL) and that stalled negotiation over the claim will move into a mediation process in the fourth quarter. While NEIL has paid about $300 million for repair and replacement power to the utility, a $70 million payment has been withheld, Rogers said. Rogers also said additional testing needed at its 618-megawatt Edwardsport integrated coal-gasification combined cycle plant in Indiana will delay commercial operation of the $3.3 billion plant into 2013, from September. Edwardsport's completion date has been delayed several times over the construction period. Rate cases will be filed before year end by Duke's utilities operating in North and South Carolina, Rogers said, to include the costs of the 825-MW Cliffside coal-fired plant and three new natural gas-fired plants totaling 2,165 MW.