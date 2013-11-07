Dynegy seeks to shut 50-year old California natgas power plant

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. power company Dynegy Inc said on Thursday it wanted to retire the 50-year old Morro Bay natural gas-fired power plant in California because it was no longer profitable.

Company spokeswoman Katy Sullivan said Dynegy was unable to get a long-term power sales contract to keep the 650-megawatt plant economically viable and the aging facility required significant investment, including the upgrade of its cooling water system.

The company said in its third-quarter earnings release that it was notifying California regulators and the California power grid operator of its plans to retire the Morro Bay, which is used during peak demand hours.

The company said it is evaluating alternatives for the Morro Bay site including developing renewable energy resources with Connecticut-based energy investment firm Starwood Energy Group, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group.

Dynegy also said it entered two transactions to sell energy and capacity to California utility Southern California Edison from its 2,529-MW Moss Landing gas-fired power plant in California.

SCE is a unit of California power company Edison International.

Under the first transaction, SCE agreed to purchase energy and capacity from Moss Landing Units 6 and 7 for 2014 and 2015 and, under the second transaction which is subject to approval by California utility regulators, to purchase energy and capacity from Units 6 and 7 for 2016.

ILLINOIS COAL-FIRED PLANTS

Separately, Dynegy said it hoped to complete the acquisition of five coal-fired power plants in Illinois from Ameren Corp in December, so long as Illinois regulators approve an environmental variance.

Dynegy said the Illinois Pollution Control Board held a hearing on a request for a variance under the Illinois Multi-Pollutant Standard on Sept. 17. The control board is expected to make its decision on or before Nov. 21, Dynegy said.

Ameren agreed to sell the 410-MW Duck Creek, 650-MW E D Edwards, 895-MW Coffeen, 1,197-MW Newton and 1,002-MW Joppa coal plants to Dynegy in March.

Sullivan said the state gave Ameren a variance that extended the timeframe the company had to reduce sulfur emissions by installing a scrubber at the Newton plant until the end of 2019 for an estimated $250 million. That variance, however, did not automatically transfer over to Dynegy.