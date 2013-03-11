U.S. regulators reject EDF bid to build Maryland reactor

March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. nuclear regulators on Monday rejected an appeal by UniStar, a unit of French power company Electricite de France (EDF), against a decision barring it from building a third reactor at the Calvert Cliffs nuclear plant in Maryland.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), explaining its move, said foreign-owned corporations are prohibited from controlling reactors in the United States under the Atomic Energy Act and NRC regulations.

The NRC, however, said UniStar could revise its application to build the reactor if the company finds a U.S. partner.