FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EDF not seeking to sell power grid RTE -CFO
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 22, 2013 / 10:33 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-EDF not seeking to sell power grid RTE -CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more detail)

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Electricite de France is not seeking a sale of power grid unit RTE, the utility’s Chief Financial Officer Thomas Piquemal said on Friday.

“Could our stake evolve? This is not something we’re seeking, it is up to RTE to define its strategy,” Piquemal told reporters on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting in Paris.

“(RTE) is a financial investment for us,” he added.

Sources had told Reuters in September that EDF was sounding out bankers about a partial sale of RTE, a prize asset whose 100,000 km high-voltage network is Europe’s biggest.

Piquemal told Reuters at the time that EDF was not under pressure to sell any assets and would continue to support RTE’s development.

RTE, which has an enterprise value of 12 billion euros, including 6.9 billion in debt at the end of 2012, is 100 percent owned by EDF, but is fully autonomous in terms of governance, investments and strategy, in line with European Union regulation.

France is one of the few European countries not to have unbundled its grid operator from its utility company owner. In Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy and most other European Union countries, utilities no longer own the grids.

EDF is 84.4 percent state owned and any operation involving RTE would have to be cleared by the government, which said in March it had no plans to let RTE open its capital to other investors. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Natalie Huet and Geert De Clercq. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.