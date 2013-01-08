EDF Renewable Bobcat Bluff wind farm in Texas enters service

Jan 8 (Reuters) - EDF Renewable Energy said the 150 megawatt (MW) Bobcat Bluff wind project in Archer County, Texas, became operational on Dec. 26.

EDF Renewable, a unit of French power company EDF Group , said in a release Monday it bought the project in March 2012 and commenced construction in April.

The project consists of 100 of General Electric Co’s 1.5-megawatt turbines. It spans about 12,500 acres about 20 miles (32 km) south of Wichita Falls, Texas, which is about 140 miles northwest of Dallas.

In an average wind year, Bobcat Bluff is expected to produce enough power for about 40,000 homes.

“Bobcat Bluff represents EDF Renewable Energy`s first project in the ERCOT market, and our second in the state of Texas, where we commissioned 311 MW of new wind capacity in 2012,” Ryan Pfaff, executive vice president of EDF Renewable, said in the release.

EDF Renewable Services will operate and maintain the project. EDF Trading will manage the project.

With Bobcat Bluff, EDF Renewable said it put five wind projects, totaling about 654 MW, into service in 2012. EDF Renewable has 1,785 MW of renewable projects in the United States.