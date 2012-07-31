FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edison International has no timeline to restart San Onofre units
July 31, 2012 / 9:25 PM / in 5 years

Edison International has no timeline to restart San Onofre units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 31 (Reuters) - Edison International’s Chief Executive Ted Craver said on Tuesday the company’s California utility has no timeline to return two damaged nuclear units to service.

Operators continue to work with nuclear regulators to establish a plan to restart at least one of the reactors at the San Onofre nuclear plant, located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Both reactors at the nuclear plant shut in January due to damage to tubes in the steam generators.

Craver said San Onofre Unit 2 may be able to restart ahead of Unit 3 due to the more severe damage found in Unit 3.

Craver said it was unlikely Unit 2 would be able to run at full output when it returns to service.

