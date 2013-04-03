Southern California Edison pushing for June nuclear restart

HOUSTON, April 3 (Reuters) - Southern California Edison officials are pushing nuclear regulators to review changes to the operating license of one of its shuttered San Onofre nuclear reactors to get the generator operating at reduced output sometime in June.

SCE, a unit of Edison International, has been working for months to gain approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to restart San Onofre’s damaged Unit 2 reactor, citing a need for the plant to bolster grid reliability in Southern California when power demand climbs with warmer weather and increased air conditioning use.

SCE officials on Wednesday told NRC staff they will decide within a week whether to submit a license amendment request to allow the utility to operate Unit 2 at no more than 70 percent of its 1,170-megawatt capacity for a period of five months before shutting it to inspect for additional wear on damaged tubes within the reactor’s steam generators.

The NRC staff made no commitment to meet SCE’s timeline and given the license amendment process which includes a 30-day public comment period and possibly a public hearing, it appears unlikely the NRC will act in SCE’s requested timeframe.

“We will take whatever time we need,” said Douglas Broaddus, chief of the NRC’s San Onofre special projects branch division.

Michele Evans, an NRC director in the office of nuclear reactor regulation, said a public meeting will be scheduled in California in May or June, closer to the time the agency is prepared to issue a decision on whether San Onofre 2 can be restarted safely.

Both San Onofre nuclear units have been shut since January 2012 following a small radioactive steam leak at Unit 3 which indicated a serious problem with accelerated degradation of tubes in the units’ brand new steam generators manufactured by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The NRC staff and SCE have disagreed on whether the utility’s plan to operate the reactor at 70 percent power complies with its operating license.

Loss of San Onofre’s output has strained southern California’s power grid.

California’s power grid operator, while saying it is prepared for a second summer with no output from the plant, has warned that it will rely heavily on voluntary conservation to avoid rolling outages.

NRC officials said any license amendment review will run in tandem with the agency’s ongoing evaluation of SCE’s restart plan. Granting of the license amendment will not guarantee a restart, NRC officials said.

SCE operates San Onofre for its owners: SCE (78.21 percent), Sempra Energy’s San Diego Gas & Electric (20 percent) and the city of Riverside (1.79 percent).