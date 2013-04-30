FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edison utility may retire Calif. nuclear plant if restart denied
April 30, 2013

Edison utility may retire Calif. nuclear plant if restart denied

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 30 (Reuters) - If U.S. nuclear regulators deny Southern California Edison’s (SCE) request to restart one of the damaged San Onofre nuclear reactors, the utility may decide to retire one or both units by year-end, said Ted Craver, chief executive of SCE parent Edison International on Tuesday.

Both units at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear station, located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, have been shut since January 2012 following discovery of a serious problem with accelerated degradation of tubes in the units’ new steam generators.

SCE is seeking approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to restart Unit 2 at a reduced rate this summer.

