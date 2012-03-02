Edison unit can't finance Pa. Homer City coal plant upgrade

* Edison Intl takes over $1 bln impairment due coal plants

* Edison unit likely to turn Homer City over to GE Capital

* Homer City upgrade could cost up to $750 million

By Scott DiSavino

March 2 (Reuters) - Edison Mission Group said it was unable to secure third party financing for the environmental controls needed to meet more stringent federal environmental rules at its 1,884-megawatt (MW) Homer City coal-fired power plant in Pennsylvania.

Edison Mission’s parent, California power company Edison International, said in an earnings release earlier this week it took an impairment charge because it expects to lose substantially all economic interest in Homer City.

The company did not say whether the 43-year-old plant would shut over the next few years.

Over the past few years, dozens of power companies have announced plans to shut more than 30,000 MW of coal-fired generation due to proposed more stringent federal environmental regulations, weak power market conditions and record switching from coal to natural gas-fired generators as gas prices hold near 10-year lows. See Factbox

Edison International’s total impairment charges related to Homer City and three other coal plants in Illinois were over $1 billion, which resulted in the company posting a basic loss for the full year 2011 and the fourth quarter.

As for the future of Homer City, Edison Mission said it was in the process of transferring the plant to General Electric Capital Corp and another unnamed entity, which own the plant and lease it back to Edison Mission. GE Capital is a unit of U.S. multinational conglomerate General Electric.

Officials at GE Capital were not immediately available for comment.

It was not known if GE will invest the estimated $700-$750 million to install the sulfur dioxide and particulate emission control equipment needed at Homer City. Edison Mission has said work would have to start in the second quarter of 2012 to get the equipment in service by early 2014 to meet the federal environmental regulations.

Also this week, Edison Mission said it would shut two coal fired power plants in Chicago totaling about 860 MW by 2014 in part because it was not economic to upgrade the old units built in the 1950s and 1960s to meet the new federal regulations.

And Edison Mission was not the only U.S. power generator to announce coal plant shutdowns this week. GenOn Energy said it planned to shut 3,140 MW of mostly coal-fired generation in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic over the next few years.

In addition, Edison Mission said it was less likely to retrofit the 689-MW Waukegan coal plant in Illinois than its three other larger coal plants in the Land of Lincoln.

Edison Mission forecast compliance with emission regulations will require capital expenditures of up to about $628 million for the large Illinois coal units (Powerton, Joliet 7 and 8, and Will County) and an additional $235 million for Joliet 6 and Waukegan, according to a report by financial services company Standard & Poor’s (S&P).

S&P meanwhile lowered its credit rating on Edison Mission to CCC+ from B-, noting the company faces greater refinancing risk in 2013 with cash flow prospects from its coal fueled assets lower due to low natural gas prices and large environmental capital expenditures.