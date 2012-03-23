FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California approves SCE exit from coal-fired power plants
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 6 years

California approves SCE exit from coal-fired power plants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - California utility regulators approved Southern California Edison’s (SCE) previously announced sale of its interest in the Four Corners coal-fired power plant in New Mexico, ending the company’s ownership in coal-fired generation.

California has some of the toughest greenhouse gas and renewable energy requirements in the United States. To meet those rules, the state’s utilities are buying more power from wind and solar projects and shedding older fossil-fired units.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) required SCE, a unit of California energy company Edison International , to sell its interest in coal-fired power plants by 2016.

“With today’s decision, we close a chapter in California for our regulated utilities and their ownership interest in coal-fired generation facilities,” CPUC President Michael Peevey said in a statement.

SCE owns a 48 percent share in the 770-megawatt Units 4 and 5 at Four Corners, which is operated by Arizona Public Service (APS). APS is a unit of Arizona energy company Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

SCE agreed to sell its share in Four Corners to APS.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.