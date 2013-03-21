EnerNOC enters U.S. demand response contract with PacifiCorp

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. energy management company EnerNOC Inc on Thursday said it entered into a 10-year agreement that will enable electric customers of PacifiCorp in Idaho and Utah to reduce power use by about 185 megawatts (MW).

EnerNOC said in a release the so-called demand response contract could be expanded into additional states in the future.

Demand response programs pay participants to reduce energy use.

PacifiCorp, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co, serves about 1.7 million customers in Oregon, Washington, California, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho.

The deal will allow PacifiCorp customers to use EnerNOC technology to automatically dispatch about 185 MW of agricultural demand response capacity related in part to the region’s irrigation pumps, and view real-time performance data.

EnerNOC said participating customers will see how much power their pumps are using and will be paid for their electric reduction capability.