FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Entergy, ITC Holdings withdraw grid sale plan in Texas
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2013 / 8:37 PM / in 4 years

Entergy, ITC Holdings withdraw grid sale plan in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp and ITC Holdings withdrew their plan to seek Texas approval to divest Entergy’s electric transmission assets in that state on Friday.

The Texas Public Utility Commission was the first of several states that must act on the transaction valued at $1.78 billion.

The transaction, a spin-off and merger of Entergy’s 15,400-mile transmission network serving parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, has received approval from federal regulators and ITC shareholders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.