Texas regulators advise rejection of Entergy-ITC Holdings sale
July 9, 2013 / 3:55 PM / in 4 years

Texas regulators advise rejection of Entergy-ITC Holdings sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 9 (Reuters) - A panel of administrative judges on Tuesday urged Texas utility regulators to reject Entergy Corp’s plan to divest its electric transmission assets to ITC Holdings Corp.

The recommendation, which is subject to review by the Texas Public Utility Commission, could damage Entergy’s effort to complete the transfer of grid operations in four states in a deal valued at $1.78 billion.

The transaction has received approval from federal regulators, but regulators in several states have questioned whether the plan would increase transmission rates for Entergy customers without providing sufficient benefits.

