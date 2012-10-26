FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arkansas gives conditional approval for Entergy to join MISO
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

Arkansas gives conditional approval for Entergy to join MISO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Arkansas regulators on Friday gave conditional approval to allow Entergy Corp to join the Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO), a key decision being watched by other states that oversee Entergy’s utility operations.

The order from the Arkansas Public Service Commission came a day after Texas regulators gave Entergy the go-ahead to transfer control of its 15,000-mile, high-voltage transmission system to MISO as a prerequisite to its plan to spin off its transmission business to ITC Holdings Corp in a $1.78 billion transaction.

Entergy still needs approval from federal regulators along with the Mississippi utility commission and the City Council of New Orleans to join MISO.

Membership in MISO will lead to savings of up to $1.4 billion over a decade for Entergy’s 2.8 million customers in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas, the company has said.

If approved, MISO would take control of Entergy’s transmission planning, dispatch of generation offered into MISO’s markets and manage grid congestion in late 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.