FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Appeals Court rules in favor of NRC on Vt Yankee renewal
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

Appeals Court rules in favor of NRC on Vt Yankee renewal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in a challenge Vermont brought to halt the license renewal of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant last year.

The court found the Vermont Department of Public Service had multiple opportunities to earlier raise its argument about whether the plant lacked a valid water permit but failed to do so, the NRC said in an e-mail Tuesday.

Hence, the court determined the state failed to exhaust its administrative remedies and has waived the right to judicial review, the NRC said.

New Orleans-based Entergy Corp, the second-biggest nuclear operator in the United States and owner of Vermont Yankee, wants to run the reactor for another 20 years under its new license.

Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin, however, wants the plant shut.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.