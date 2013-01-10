FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
E.ON completes three U.S. wind power farms in 2012
January 10, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

E.ON completes three U.S. wind power farms in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - E.ON Climate & Renewables North America completed three wind power projects totaling about 500 megawatts in Texas and Indiana in 2012, the unit of German power company E.ON AG said.

The three projects brought the company’s total wind capacity to more than 2,700 MW in operation across 18 wind farms in five states, E.ON said in a release on Wednesday.

E.ON said it had completed the 202-MW Magic Valley wind farm in south Texas. Magic Valley, which is powered by 112 Vestas 1.8-MW turbines, entered service in September.

In south central Texas, E.ON completed the 100-MW Anacacho wind farm powered by 55 Vestas 1.8-MW turbines. Anacacho entered service in December.

And the company completed the 200-MW Wildcat I wind farm in central Indiana powered by 125 General Electric 1.6-MW turbines. Wildcat also entered service in December.

Combined, E.ON said, the three projects generate enough clean power to provide electricity to more than 150,000 homes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
