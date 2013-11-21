Delay of Texas summer reserve report could be months-official

HOUSTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Further review of changes to a key Texas summer power outlook report could delay its release by a couple of months, the head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) told an industry group on Thursday.

The ERCOT board decided on Tuesday to delay publishing an annual report, known as the Capacity, Demand and Reserves (CDR) report. The CDR, normally issued in December, updates the state’s electric supply outlook for the summer months when soaring temperatures strain available power resources.

Electricity use in Texas has been growing faster than generation is being built, shrinking the reserve margin and increasing the prospect of rolling outages when supplies are stretched, the grid operator has warned.

The CDR delay could stall efforts by Donna Nelson, chairman of the Texas Public Utility Commission (PUC), to advance the commission’s debate on how best to boost power resources and avoid rolling blackouts.

Last month, Nelson said she wanted additional information from ERCOT and outside consultants by late January.

Two of the three PUC members have been divided over how to address the problem.

The delay will likely be a topic of discussion Monday at a Texas Senate committee hearing called by Senator Troy Fraser who has asked for an update on the PUC’s ongoing electric debate.

ERCOT staff has been working for several months on a method to project summer power demand which has become harder to predict with extreme weather, strong economic growth and increased wind generation.

H.B. “Trip” Doggett, ERCOT president, said the delay in the CDR report’s release could be short or as long as “a couple of months,” depending on how much time the grid agency’s stakeholder groups want to review the new load forecast methodology.

“I hesitate to venture a guess (on the delay),” Doggett told members of the Gulf Coast Power Association meeting in Houston.

Doggett said he wants ERCOT stakeholders to have another opportunity to comment on the staff’s effort to better understand the correlation between economic activity and electric consumption.

“I think we are going to start over and ... see what involvement TAC (ERCOT’s Technical Advisory Committee) would like to have and maybe do some modeling.”

The ERCOT board also wants to have more involvement, Doggett said.

ERCOT’s new load projections are designed to account for temperature diversity across the state, widespread efforts by industrial customers to curb power use on hot days and reduced power use by other customers spurred by rising power prices.

“I want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to voice any concern they have with the model,” Doggett said.

Major power producers in the state include Luminant, a unit of Energy Future Holdings which is owned by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LLP, NRG Energy, Calpine Corp , NextEra Energy and Exelon Corp.