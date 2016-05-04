FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eversource: Power prices for Connecticut customers at lowest since 2004
May 4, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eversource: Power prices for Connecticut customers at lowest since 2004

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Eversource Energy :

*Eversource says electricity generation service charge in Connecticut at its lowest since 2004 due to lower wholesale power prices; new generation rate approved by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is 6.61 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh)

*Eversource says new prices will be in effect from July 1 to Dec. 31 for customers who are signed up for Eversource Connecticut’s Standard Service

*Eversource says “this is a savings of nearly three cents from the current 9.56 cents per kWh”

*Eversource says “these are the lowest generation prices in over a decade”

*Eversource says more than half of New England’s electricity is now produced using natural gas; says limitations and the growing dependency on gas to produce electricity will continue to affect electricity prices in the near-term (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)

