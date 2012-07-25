FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exelon reports Tritium found near Three Mile Island, no threat
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 8:49 PM / 5 years ago

Exelon reports Tritium found near Three Mile Island, no threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - A slightly elevated level of tritium was found in one monitoring well on the site near Exelon’s Three Mile Island nuclear generating station in Pennsylvania, but the amount found posed no health or safety risks, the company said on Wednesday.

The well is located in an area where groundwater is re-circulated back into the plant and used for non-potable purposes throughout the facility, the company said in a statement.

Tritium is a mildly radioactive isotope of hydrogen that is a byproduct of nuclear power production and also occurs naturally in very small amounts in ground water.

The slightly elevated level was identified in a monitoring well sample and confirmed by an independent laboratory, Exelon said.

“Subsequent samples show declining concentrations,” it said.

A team of technical and environmental experts is working to track down the source, Exelon said.

No unusual levels of tritium have been found in the other wells or stations, it added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.