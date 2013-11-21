U.S. firms adds 600 MW of solar, biomass power plants in Oct- govt

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Power generating companies installed over 500 megawatts of solar power and over 100 MW of wood waste and other biomass type fuels in the United States in October, according to a report by federal energy regulators.

Since the beginning of 2013, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said the generating companies have installed over 6,600 MW of natural gas capacity, 2,500 MW of solar power, 1,500 MW of coal-fired generation, and 1,000 MW of wind power.

The total generation installed between January-October was 12,300 MW, FERC said.

One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.

The biggest power plant to enter service in October was Spanish multinational Abengoa SA’s 280-MW Solana solar thermal plant in Arizona.

Solana has a thermal storage system that enables the project to continue delivering power for up to six hours after the sun goes down.

Arizona power company Arizona Public Service, a unit of Pinnacle West Capital Corp, buys the power form Solana under a long-term contract.

In California, Southern Co’s 139-MW Campo Verde solar plant also entered service last month. It sells power via the Sunrise Powerlink transmission line to San Diego Gas & Electric under a long-term contract. SDG&E is a unit of California power company Sempra Energy.

In the United States, the total installed generating capacity includes 42 percent from natural gas-fired plants, 29 percent coal, 9 percent nuclear, 8 percent hydro, 5 percent wind, 4 percent oil, 1 percent biomass and less than 1 percent solar, FERC said.