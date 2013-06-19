U.S. adds natgas, coal power generating capacity in May -FERC

June 19 (Reuters) - Power companies added 3,400 megawatts of mostly natural gas and coal-fired generating capacity in the United States during the month of May, federal energy regulators said in a report.

That is enough generation to supply power to more than 3 million U.S. homes.

The biggest units added were LS Power Group’s 925-MW Sandy Creek coal-fired unit in Texas, Mitsubishi Corp’s 850-MW Sentinel natural gas-fired unit in California and NRG Energy Inc’s 828-MW gas-fired Marsh Landing plant in California.

In a report, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said the power from Sandy Creek is sold to Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, Lower Colorado River Authority and Brazos Sandy Creek Electric Cooperative under long-term contracts.

FERC said the power from Sentinel is sold to Edison International’s Southern California Edison (SCE) unit and the power from Marsh Landing is sold to PG&E Corp under long-term contracts.

In addition, FERC said Edison International’s 500-MW Walnut Creek gas-fired unit is on line and the power is sold to SCE under a long term contract, and Xcel Energy Inc’s 180-MW gas-fried unit at the Jones plant in Texas.

With these additions, FERC said the nation now has 1,162 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity with 43 percent from natural gas, 29 percent coal and 9 percent nuclear.

FERC also said the installed capacity of nation’s renewables like water, wind and solar is about 179 GW or about 15 percent of the total.