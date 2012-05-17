California & Texas summer power supplies tight - FERC

* San Onofre nuclear plant may not be back for summer

* Texas demand growing faster than power supply

* Massachusetts needs LNG to fuel Boston power plant

May 17 (Reuters) - Power supplies in California and Texas could be tight this summer, potentially boosting prices and testing the local electric reliability, the staff at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said Thursday.

If the San Onofre nuclear power plant does not return to service this summer, FERC said Southern California and particularly the San Diego area could see very low reserve margins.

Southern California Edison (SCE), a unit of California power company Edison International, operates the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear plant for its owners, including SCE and California power company Sempra Energy’s San Diego Gas and Electric.

The two reactors at San Onofre shut in January and remain down for repairs of the units’ steam generators.

SCE cannot say when the reactors would return to service.

To bolster the grid, California has called on a couple of mothballed units at AES Corp’s Huntington Beach natural gas plant to return to service and asked for more power conservation measures in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas.

In Texas, FERC said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the power grid for about 75 percent of the state, was facing another year with low reserves for the summer, especially if it becomes as hot as last summer. The low reserve margin in Texas was due largely to load growth outpacing generation development, ERCOT said.

The rest of the country appears to have adequate capacity reserves, FERC said.

Overall, FERC said preliminary data from the North American Electric Reliability Corp (NERC), which writes the nation’s power reliability standards, forecast total demand for the nation this summer would decline less than 1 percent compared with last year, except in ERCOT, which was projecting a small amount of load growth.

TEXAS & CALIFORNIA

In Texas, ERCOT forecast a reserve margin of 13.3 percent, which is below its target reserve margin of 13.75 percent. ERCOT warned its demand could exceed supply during an extreme heat wave with higher-than-normal forced generation outages, but noted the grid could call on more than 1.4 gigawatts (GW) of demand response to help reduce the peak demand.

In California, the reserve margin forecast was 15.2 percent, slightly above the reserve margin target of 15.1 percent.

In Massachusetts, FERC said reduced supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fuel Exelon Corp’s 1,968-MW Mystic natural gas/oil-fired power plant could result in an inadequate supply to the Greater Boston area during extremely high loading periods.

FERC said ISO New England, the regional power grid operator, was working with generation and transmission owners in the Boston area to develop special operating plans to manage the potential shortage situation.