NRC sets relicensing hearing for Ohio reactor

May 2 (Reuters) - With four groups seeking to deny renewal of FirstEnergy Corp’s license to operate the Davis-Besse nuclear reactor in Ohio due to cracks in its shield building, the U.S. nuclear regulator said on Wed nesday it has set a hearing on the matter for May 18.

Ohio-based power company FirstEnergy, owner and operator of the 894-megawatt Davis-Besse plant, wants the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to grant a 20-year renewal of the original 40-year operating license, which expires in 2017.

FirstEnergy discovered cracks in the shield building during a maintenance outage to replace the reactor vessel head last fall.

The company determined the cracks did not reduce the safety of the shield building and restarted the plant in December. It has been operating at or near full power since.

The shield building is a 250-foot (76.2 meters) tall structure and has 2-1/2-foot thick concrete surrounding a steel containment structure. The containment, in turn, surrounds the pressurized water reactor’s vessel and steam generators and is designed to keep radioactive materials within the reactor in case of an accident.

Four groups opposed to the continued operation of the plant say the shield building is no longer cafe, and want the NRC’s judicial arm, the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board (ASLB), to admit a contention against the license renewal application.

The groups filing the contention are Beyond Nuclear, Citizens Environment Alliance of Southwestern Ontario, Don’t Waste Michigan and the Green Party of Ohio.

In releases, they pointed to the reactor’s history of problems.

The reactor vessel head replaced last year was the third vessel head for Davis-Besse.

It cost FirstEnergy about $600 million to replace the first vessel head ($300 million) and buy replacement power ($300 million) after workers in 2002 discovered borated water, which acts as the reactor coolant, leaked from a control rod drive mechanism and ate a six inch hole in the first vessel head. The plant did not return to service until 2004.

In 2010 during a scheduled refueling outage, the company found small cracks in the control rod nozzles and decided to replace the second vessel head.

The company estimated the cost of the third head replacement project at about $115 million.

Davis-Besse is a pressurized water reactor located 21 miles (34 km) east-southeast of Toledo, Ohio. It started operating in 1977.

FirstEnergy applied with the NRC to renew the license in 2010. The NRC said on its website the date for a decision on the application was still to be determined.