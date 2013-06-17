FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FirstEnergy says no evacuations at Ohio Perry nuclear reactor
June 17, 2013

FirstEnergy says no evacuations at Ohio Perry nuclear reactor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. power company FirstEnergy Corp said Monday there were no evacuations at or around the Perry nuclear power plant in Ohio after the company shut the plant to fix a coolant leak that was contained within the plant, company spokeswoman Jennifer Young told Reuters.

In a report to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) the company said it shut the reactor due to a small reactor coolant leak on a recirculation flow control valve vent line.

Young said the event caused no harm to plant workers or the public and radiation did not leak out of the plant.

