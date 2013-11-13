Fluor completes LS Power Arizona Arlington solar power plant

Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. construction company Fluor Corp completed the 125-megawatt Arlington Valley Solar Energy II solar photovoltaic power plant in Arizona for a unit of privately held LS Power Group.

Fluor said in a release Tuesday that it had taken about two years to build the facility, which started delivering power in May.

Arlington Valley II sits on 1,160 acres of land about 47 miles (75 km) west of Phoenix.

LS has said it will sell the entire output of the solar farm to San Diego Gas & Electric, a unit of California power company Sempra Energy, as part of a long-term sales agreement.