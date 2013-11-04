FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Footprint picks GE equipment for new Massachusetts natgas plant
November 4, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Footprint picks GE equipment for new Massachusetts natgas plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. privately held power plant developer Footprint Power picked General Electric Co to supply $200 million of equipment for a new 674-megawatt natural gas-fired combined-cycle power plant at the Salem Harbor station in Massachusetts.

In a statement, General Electric said the project is expected to enter service in June 2016 and will create up to 600 construction jobs and up to 40 permanent positions once it enters service.

The existing 587-MW coal and oil-fired Salem Harbor units, which entered service between 1952 and 1972, will shut down at the end of May 2014.

GE said it will ship its equipment to the site in late 2014 and early 2015.

