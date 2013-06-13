FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY approves sale of Central Hudson utility to Fortis of Canada
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

NY approves sale of Central Hudson utility to Fortis of Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - New York utility regulators on Thursday approved Canadian power company Fortis Inc’s $1.5 billion agreement to buy CH Energy Group Inc, the parent of New York power company Central Hudson.

Fortis said in a statement it expects to close the acquisition shortly after receipt, review and acceptance of the New York Public Service Commission’s official written order.

On Feb. 21, 2012, Fortis and CH Energy announced that Fortis would buy CH Energy for $65 in cash per share. The deal included the assumption of about $500 million of debt, Fortis said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.